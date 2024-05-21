Pochettino leaves Chelsea after one season

Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea after helping the club finish sixth in the Premier League this season.

The 52-year-old leaves by mutual consent after just one season at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino took charge of Chelsea on 1 July, signing a two-year contract with the option of a further year.

He led Chelsea to securing an European spot next season, and they were also runners-up in the Carabao Cup and semi-finalists of the FA Cup.

“Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity,” Pochettino said.

“The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come.”

Pochettino was Chelsea’s sixth permanent manager in five years.

Coaches Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Sebastiano Pochettino have also left.

