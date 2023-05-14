Sports
Pochettino set to become Chelsea manager as deal agreed
Ex-Tottenham boss, Mauricio Pochettino is set to become Chelsea manager as both parties have agreed a deal, according to reports from the United Kingdom.
Pochettino will join the club in the summer, with Frank Lampard remaining as interim manager until the end of the season.
Pochettino, who has also managed Southampton, has been out of work since Paris St-Germain replaced him with Christophe Galtier in the summer of 2022.
The 51-year-old Argentine managed Spurs for five years from 2014 and led them to the 2019 Champions League final.
Read Also: Pochettino leaves PSG after 18 months in charge
Pochettino will be Chelsea’s sixth permanent manager in five years, following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter earlier this season.
Lampard took interim charge of the Blues at the start of April following Potter’s dismissal.
Chelsea have had a difficult season, losing to Manchester City in the third round of both the FA Cup and League Cup.
They also lost to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, which ended any viable hopes of them qualifying for Europe next season.
They are currently 11th in the Premier League, having won just one of their past 11 games, losing eight of them.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...