Pochettino set to become Chelsea manager as deal agreed

Ex-Tottenham boss, Mauricio Pochettino is set to become Chelsea manager as both parties have agreed a deal, according to reports from the United Kingdom.

Pochettino will join the club in the summer, with Frank Lampard remaining as interim manager until the end of the season.

Pochettino, who has also managed Southampton, has been out of work since Paris St-Germain replaced him with Christophe Galtier in the summer of 2022.

The 51-year-old Argentine managed Spurs for five years from 2014 and led them to the 2019 Champions League final.

Pochettino will be Chelsea’s sixth permanent manager in five years, following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter earlier this season.

Lampard took interim charge of the Blues at the start of April following Potter’s dismissal.

Chelsea have had a difficult season, losing to Manchester City in the third round of both the FA Cup and League Cup.

They also lost to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, which ended any viable hopes of them qualifying for Europe next season.

They are currently 11th in the Premier League, having won just one of their past 11 games, losing eight of them.

