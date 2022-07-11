Pogba rejoins Juventus from Man United on free transfer

Paul Pogba has completed his free move to Italian Serie A club Juventus after ending his stay with Premier League side Manchester United.

The French World Cup winner whose contract at the Old Trafford club recently expired, is making a return to Juventus.

He won the Serie A title twice with the Italian giants before a then world-record £89m transfer to United in 2016.

In a video on Juventus’ social media, Pogba said: “As you can see I’m back and I’m very happy – I can’t wait to start with you and win trophies with you. We’ll be there on the pitch in the stadium, all together.”

Juventus said: “When we say goodbye after an intense adventure shared together, there is always a glimmer of hope that we will see each other again, sooner or later.

“He left as a boy and returns as a man and a champion, but there is one thing that has not changed – the desire to write unforgettable pages of club history together once more. Pogba is back and we couldn’t be happier.”

Juventus finished fourth in Serie A for the second successive season, trailing champions AC Milan by 16 points.

Pogba scored 39 goals in 233 appearances across his two spells at Manchester United.

