Pogba to leave Manchester United on free transfer

Paul Pogba is set to leave Manchester United on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of this month.

The Premier League club made the confirmation on Wednesday.

Pogba, 29, had re-joined United from Serie A side Juventus in 2016 for a then-world record £89m.

The France World Cup winner has since scored 39 goals in 226 appearances during his second spell at Old Trafford which is about coming to an end.

More to follow…

