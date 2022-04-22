Pogba ‘unlikely’ to play for Man Utd again this season

Manchester United star, Paul Pogba might not be playing for the club again this season, according to interim manager, Ralf Rangnick.

The 29-year-old was injured during his side’s 4-0 defeat by Liverpool on Tuesday adn came off just 10 minutes into the game.

Rangnick said the French midfielder is set to be out for “four weeks minimum”, with United’s last game of the season at Crystal Palace on 22 May.

“It is very unlikely he will play again until the end of the season,” said Rangnick.

Read Also: World Cup winner’s medal among items stolen by burglars, says Pogba

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Pogba is out of contract at the Red Devils this summer.

Asked if Pogba has played his final game for the club, the coach replied: “The doctor told me it will take four weeks minimum for him to recover and the last game is the end of May.

“I don’t think that it is very likely that he will be able to play again.”

Pogba came through United’s academy before joining Juventus in 2012 and returned to Old Trafford for a world-record fee of £89m in 2016.

In his second spell with the club, the 2018 World Cup winner has scored 39 goals in 226 appearances, helping them win the League Cup and Europa League in 2017.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now