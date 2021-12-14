Police Affairs Minister, Dingyadi, says bandits’ attacks too frequent for Buhari to visit all affected communities

The inability of President Muhammadu Buhari to visit and condole with Nigerians affected by insecurity and banditry, has been blamed on the frequency of recurring incidents.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, who made this clarification on Monday in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, said it would be practically impossible for President Buhari to physically be at the affected places as the attacks occur too frequently.

In the past one week, Nigerians have been up in arms, lambasting the President over his refusal to visit Sokoto State to commiserate with the people following the burning of 45 passengers by terrorist.

The anger was further accentuated when the President visited Lagos to grace a book launch by APC chieftain, Bisi Akande, which triggered a serious backlash.

Although Buhari later delegated a high-powered delegation of security chiefs to visit Sokoto and Katsina states to access the situation, critics still faulted his absence in the states.

However, Dingyadi defended the President by alluding to the fact that the “incessant attacks and killings by the terrorists are too frequent to allow the president visit all the places.”

“These attacks are happening almost on a daily basis and are not possible for the President to visit all the places for condolences. And if you send a delegation, it is as if you were there, is all the same,” the Police Affairs Minister said.

“As much as the President is worried and concerned about these incidents, you will agree with me that it is practically impossible for him to visit all the places due to nature of his job and the occurrences of the attacks.

“And this is the reason he sends people, especially security chiefs to represent him,” Dingyadi reiterated.

