Police allays fears on planned disruption of activities by Lagos Okada riders

The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday urged residents to ignore reports on planned disruption of peace in the state by commercial motorcycle operators from June 1.

The state government had earlier this month banned the Okada riders from operating in six local government areas and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, the command said adequate plan had been put in place to prevent breakdown of law and order in the state.

The statement read: “The Command’s attention had been attracted to a panic message circulating on social media, claiming that motorcycle riders were preparing to disrupt state activities.

“The attention of the Command has been drawn to a panic-laced message making the rounds on social media purporting that motorcycle riders have concluded plans to disrupt social and commercial activities in the state from June 1, 2022 to protest the state’s motorbike ban in six local government areas (LGAs).

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu rules out reversal of Okada ban in Lagos

“A carefully drafted security architecture, resulting from a detailed crime-mapping of the state has been emplaced across the length and breadth of the state.

“In addition, all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and tactical commanders have been placed on red alert towards any eventuality.

“CP Alabi enjoined all residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation before, during and after the touted date for the purported civil disturbance.

“He assured that all officers and men of the Command are fully on top of the situation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now