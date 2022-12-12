News
Police alleges IPOB behind Imo INEC office attack
The Imo State Police Command has alleged that the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were responsible for Monday’s attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in the state.
Unknown persons had in the early hours of Monday attacked the commission’s office in Owerri, the state capital.
At least three people were shot dead in a gun duel between the police and criminals at the scene.
The state governor, Hope Uzodimma, had accused opposing politicians in the state of orchestrating the attack.
READ ALSO: Three people killed, as gunmen invade INEC Owerri office
However, the spokesman of the state police command, Mike Abattam, told journalists that investigations into the attack showed that members of the secessionist group were behind it.
Abattam said: “They are suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra. It is the outcome of our investigation that will determine those that will be held complicit.
“We gave them a hot chase. The command’s tactical teams were able to follow them and in the process, we were able to neutralize three of them.”
