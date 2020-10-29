Police, Amotekun search house to house for looted items in Osun

Security operatives in Osun have started combing the streets in a bid to recover looted properties stolen by hoodlums in the state last week.

Last week, some hoodlums broke into public and private properties and carted away items worth billions of naira in different local government areas across the state.

The State Police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, in a statement said the action taken was to “reclaim the public space from the criminal elements.”

“The Osun State Police Command, in collaboration with other security agencies in the state, has embarked on intensive patrol of all nooks and crannies of the state in order to reclaim the public space from the criminal elements.”

“This development followed a joint security management meeting with heads of sister security agencies to enforce the indefinite 24-hour curfew and decisively deal with all acts of lawlessness, disruption of public peace and criminality in some parts of the state. ”

“These unlawful acts shall no longer be tolerated, as all legitimate means shall henceforth be applied to halt further acts of lawlessness.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, also expressed gratitude to law abiding citizens of the state especially “the peaceful protesters, traditional leaders, and vigilante groups, for the solidarity in defence of their respective communities.”

“The Commissioner of Police also urged the above-mentioned stakeholders not to relent in their selfless efforts until normalcy is restored,” the statement read.

The police charge the residents to report “any suspicious person(s) and give any information concerning looters or where looted items are kept to the nearest police station.

