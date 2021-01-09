Police are cog in Nigeria’s wheel of progress —Osun panel chair

The Chairman of Osun Judicial Panel of Inquiry investigating police brutality and extrajudicial killings, Justice Akinwale Oladimeji has condemned the attitude and misconduct of the Nigeria Police Force, describing them as a cog in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress progress.

According to Justice Oladimeji, “the evidence gathered so far show that police are the cog in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress.

The panel chairman stated this on Friday while speaking to journalists after the sitting of the panel, revealing that the panel has received 30 petitions so far.

He said: “It was unfortunate that most of the cases received were premised on the non-execution and non-implementation of court verdicts against police. A lot of things have been exposed on the conduct and activity of the Nigeria Police.

“From the evidence we have gathered so far, it appears that it is some of the Police officers and men that are the cog in the wheel of progress of this country; that is my belief.

He also promised that the panel was committed to adjudicating justice within the period allocated to conclude all the hearings of the petitions and cases before it.

“We have been receiving petitions and we have about 30 cases. Though we have resolved some of the cases, there won’t be any report until we conclude all the proceedings”, Oladimeji state’s.

