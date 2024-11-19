Police arraign 10 traders for allegedly tampering with electricity meters in Oyo

Police on Tuesday arraigned 10 traders at the Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court for allegedly tampering with post-paid analogue meters belonging to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The defendants are – Olalere Alabi (45), Segun Adesokan (42), Rabiu Ishola (42), Kabir Sanusi (45), and Sunday Odunlade (48).

Others are Ayo Suicide (40), Femi Odogwu (48), Funmilayo Ayodele (34), Oluwakemi Abatan (42), and Josephine Johnson (53).

The defendants were arraigned on a 12-count charge of conspiracy, tampering with meters and damaging meters.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, ASP Sunday Fatola, told the court that the defendants, all traders at Temidire Market in Eleyele, Ibadan, allegedly conspired together to commit the offence at the market.

He said the defendants allegedly tampered with the seal of Standard post-paid meters within their shops.

He alleged that the defendants also defrauded the distribution company of energy consumption.

Fatola said they equally damaged Standard Post-Paid Meters No: 62624005773, 62624005781, 62624003398, 62624000915 and 060021052119.

Others are 62624001129, 62624005732, 62624002648, 62624003380 and 0660021052361.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 441, 451, and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs. S. I. Babalola, granted them bail in the sum of N300,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

She adjourned the matter till January 28, 2025, for hearing.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now