Police arraign 3 suspected armed robbers in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command on Tuesday arraigned three men – Abdullahi Nasir (23), Anas Salisu (23) and Ashiru Lawal (25) at a State Senior Magistrate Court for alleged criminal conspiracy, aiding and abetting, armed robbery and attempt to receive stolen properties.

Nasiru and Salisu, who hail from Funtua in Katsina State and Lawal, from Rijiyar Lemo in Kano State were remanded in a correctional centre till May 5 when their trial will resume.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Lawal Bello, had told the court when they were arraigned on Tuesday that on February 24, eight suspected armed robbers invaded a house at No. 112 Zaria Road, Funtua, where they allegedly stole N470,000 and items, including a plasma television set, 10 telephones and an inverter battery, among others.

According to the prosecutor, the incident was reported at the Central Police Station, Funtua, by one Najib Ahmed.

Bello also informed the court that investigation led to the arrest of Nasiru, who allegedly confessed that he invited Salisu and other suspects now at large to take part in the operation.

He disclosed that Lawal was invited to come and buy the items stolen from the house.

The offences, the police said, are contrary to sections 59, 46, 281 and 300 of the Katsina State Penal Code, 2019, adding that investigation was still in progress.

Magistrate Hajiya Fadile Dikko adjourned the case till May 5 for mention, and directed that the trio be remanded in a correctional centre.

