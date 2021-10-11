Police arraign 35-year-old man for allegedly obtaining N1m under false pretence

The Police on Monday arraigned a 35-year-old man, Kolawole Damilare, in an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly obtaining N1 million under false pretence.

The accused is facing a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and stealing.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Ekundayo Friday, the accused committed the offence on June 22, at No 97 Aina Adenuga Street, at the back of Agbede transformer, Ita-Oluwo area of Ikorodu.

Friday told the court that the accused fraudulently obtained N1 million to steal from one Mr Shaki Ande, Managing Director, Shaki Automart Limited.

He said the accused at the same time and date converted about N1.25 million to his personal use without the consent of the owner.

The prosecutor argued that the offences contravene Sections 314(1b) and 280(2e and f) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015, which stipulates a 15-year jail term for obtaining by false pretence, while section 280 provides three years for stealing if found guilty.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.R. Onilogbo, granted the accused bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until December 16 for mention.

