Police arraign dispatch rider for allegedly stealing $10,000
A 47- year-old dispatch rider, Ayokunle Akinniranye, on Friday, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing his employer’s $10,000 (N4.5 million).
The accused, whose residential address was not provided, was slammed with a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.
The Prosecutor, ASP Rachael Williams, alleged that the defendant stole money belonging to Desroto Trust and Investment Ltd.
Williams alleged that the defendant committed the offences, with others still at large, on January 29 around noon on Maduke Street, Off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.
She told the court that the defendant stole the money after his employer told him to deposit the money in a commercial bank at Ikoyi, noting that the defendant also stole one Degab motorcycle.
“The defendant absconded with the money and the company’s dispatch motorcycle. The effort made to reach the defendant proved futile,” the prosecutor told the court.
She said the offences contravened Sections 280, 287(7), and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015, however, the defendant pleaded not guilty.
Meanwhile, Magistrate M.O. Dawodu admitted the defendant to N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.
Dawodu said the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail conditions, while he adjourned the case till July 14.
