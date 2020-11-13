Police arraign doctor over alleged r*pe of married woman in Adamawa

Police on Thursday arraigned a medical doctor, Phillip Duru, at the Yola Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly raping a married woman in the state.

Police said Duru, who runs a private clinic in the state, allegedly raped the woman while carrying out medical checks on the victim in his clinic.

The spokesman of the state police command, Sulaiman Nguroje, who confirmed the matter to journalists on Friday, said the plaintiff reported a case of an alleged rape to the police.

He said: “It is true. The matter was reported to the police by the victim who said she and her husband visited the Specialist Hospital and met the doctor over a health challenge.”

He said Magistrate Aliyu Bawuro adjourned further hearing on the matter till November 26.

