Latest Metro

Police arraign doctor over alleged r*pe of married woman in Adamawa

November 13, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Police on Thursday arraigned a medical doctor, Phillip Duru, at the Yola Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly raping a married woman in the state.

Police said Duru, who runs a private clinic in the state, allegedly raped the woman while carrying out medical checks on the victim in his clinic.

The spokesman of the state police command, Sulaiman Nguroje, who confirmed the matter to journalists on Friday, said the plaintiff reported a case of an alleged rape to the police.

READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected abductors of 11-year-old boy in Adamawa

He said: “It is true. The matter was reported to the police by the victim who said she and her husband visited the Specialist Hospital and met the doctor over a health challenge.”

He said Magistrate Aliyu Bawuro adjourned further hearing on the matter till November 26.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */