Police arraign Ekiti bank robbery suspects

Three men were arraigned at the Ado- Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court on Tuesday over their alleged involvement in the November 2019 bank robbery in Oye Ekiti.

The suspects —Omotoso Aliu (56), Oyelowo Akande (56) and Taiwo Ayobami (52) – were arraigned by the police on one count charge of conspiracy.

At least three persons were killed and several others injured in the robbery attack at the Oye Ekiti branch of United Bank for Africa (UBA) on November 21 last year.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the accused persons and others at large committed the offence and carted away an unspecified amount of money from the bank.

Akinwale alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves to commit felony to wit armed robbery at the bank.

The prosecutor said the defendants were arrested based on the information gathered by the police.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012 and punishable under the same.

He asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Their counsel, Mr. Timi Omotoso, urged the court to grant the defendants bail, promising they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Adesoji Adegboye, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety each in like sum.

