Police arraign ex-banker for alleged N42m fraud

A 42- year old former banker, Aghata Igwe, was on Monday arraigned at the Lagos Magistrate Court, Igbosere, for allegedly obtaining the sum of N42 million from a businessman under a false pretence.

Igwe was arraigned by the police on a three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and stealing.

The prosecutor, SP George Nwosu, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the alleged offences from March to May 2017, at Ilupeju area of Lagos.

Nwosu said the defendant fraudulently obtained the N42 million from one Maydom pharmaceutical Limited under the guise of assisting the company to facilitate a grant of $1million import finance loan from Fidelity bank Plc.

He said: “The defendant convinced the complainant that she will use the said N42 million to lobby the bank to grant the company a loan of $1million for importation purposes.

“The defendant did not facilitate any $1million loan and did not refund the money she obtained from the complainant.”

According to the prosecutor, the offences are punishable under Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

She pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. O. Oshin granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must have at least N1 million in his bank account.

Magistrate Oshin also said that the sureties must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government

She adjourned the case till February 24 for mention.

