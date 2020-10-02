Police arraign Kogi monarch, 10 others for alleged homicide | Ripples Nigeria

A Senior Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Friday ordered the remand of a 69-year-old traditional ruler in Adavi local government area of the state, Momoh Nasir and 10 others in correctional centre for alleged homicide.

The police charged the monarch and his alleged accomplices with criminal conspiracy, attempted culpable homicide, aiding and abetting, contrary to sections 97(1) 229, 325, and 89 of Kogi Penal Code Law.

The Senior Magistrate, Agatha Shankyula, ordered that they be remanded in the Federal Correctional Facility, Koton-Karfe, Kogi.

She granted a motion ex-parte dated October 2 and filed by the prosecution led by Samuel Ikuntanwa of the legal department of the state police command.

The magistrate held that the offence was serious in nature, adding that it had been slated in the affidavit, the need for further investigations.

She said: “It is on this basis that I tried probable course to make this order.

“The suspects are to be remanded in the Federal Correctional Facility, Koton-Karfe, for the next 14 days pending investigation and legal advice from the office of the Attorney-General or the arraignment before the appropriate court on specific charges.

“This order is given for the first instance and pursuant to the provisions of section 294(1) of the ACJL of Kogi 2017.”

She adjourned the matter till October 16.

Earlier, Sgt. Tuesday Ganagana, in a motion brought pursuant to section 291 and 292 of the Kogi Administration of Criminal Justice Law, 2017, sought an order of the court to remand the suspects at the correctional facility.

He argued that the suspects on September 28 attacked a group of persons praying at Kabba junction ahead of the December 12 local council elections in the state.

The prosecution alleged that the suspects criminally armed themselves with gun, sticks, stones, knives and cutlasses and invaded the venue without provocation, attacked and inflicted various degrees of injury on about eight persons.

