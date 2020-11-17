Police arraign motor boy over alleged unlawful possession of axe

Police on Tuesday arraigned a 19-year-old motor boy, Akeem Toheeb, at the Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, over alleged unlawful possession of a short axe.

Toheeb was arraigned on a one-count charge of unlawful possession of a short axe.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant was arrested around 8:00 p.m. on October 24 at Iwo Road area of Ibadan with one short axe during the #EndSARS protests.

READ ALSO: Police arrests five suspected cultists in Ogun

According to him, the offence contravened Section 80 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Mercy Amole-Ajimoti, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the matter till December 17 for hearing.

Join the conversation

Opinions