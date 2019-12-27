Police arraign three applicants for attacking patrol team

The Police Command of the Federal Capital Territory on Friday arraigned three applicants, Haruna, Jeremiah and James before a Kabusa Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly attacking a police patrol team.

The suspects were arraigned on four count charge of criminal conspiracy, extortion, causing grievous hurt and mischief.

According to the prosecution counsel, Mahmud Lawal, the defendants committed the offences on December 11, adding that a team of policemen from the Kabusa Division, while on patrol in Waru Village in Kabusa at 8 pm, was attacked by the defendants.

Lawal added that during the attack, the defendants destroyed two walkie-talkies valued at N70, 000 and also damaged the police patrol vehicle’s windscreen estimated at N20,000.

He also disclosed that the Inspector that led the team, Iliya Yadayi, was injured in the forehead and left hand during the attack, adding that the defendants confessed to the crime during investigation.

The offences, Lawal said contravened the provisions of Sections 76, 291, 241 and 327 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The president Judge, Aliyu Kagarko, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50, 000 each with one surety each in like sum. The surety, the judge ordered must be a responsible citizen, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The judge adjourned the case until January 31, 2019 for trial.

