Police arraign three for alleged attempted murder in Ebonyi

Police on Wednesday arraigned three persons at the Ebonyi Magistrates Court, Abakaliki, for alleged attempted murder.

The men – Kelechi Agarama (35), Simeon Ebonyi (40) and Ephraim Nwosu (20) – were arraigned on eight- count charge of conspiracy and attempted murder.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Ukoh, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on October 28, 2019 at Akpe-Amachi community, Abakaliki local government area of the state.

Ukoh said the suspects conspired among themselves to commit felony and murder, thereby committed an offence punishable under section 516A (a) of the Criminal Code Cap. 33. Cool. 1 laws of Ebonyi state in Nigeria, 2009.

According to him, the defendants listed some persons including Nkwagua Lazarus, John Nwibo, Paul Igweodo, Chibuike Nwovu and Sunday Nwofoke for murder over leadership tussle in Akpe-Amechi in Abakaliki.

The defence counsel, Mr. Fredrick Nwagbala, applied for bail of the first and third defendants.

He said: “This is an on-hold charge due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I have applied for bail on behalf of my clients.

“The attempted murder was due to a community related crisis in Akpe-Amechi in the area.”

The presiding Magistrate, Nnenna Onuoha, said the court would look into the bail application.

She adjourned the case till November 27.

