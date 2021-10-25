Police arraign three in court for beating, threatening neighbour

The Lagos State Police Command, on Monday arraigned three people for allegedly beating up and threatening to harm their neighbour.

The police charged Paulina Oladipupo, 40, and her brother, Joseph and Ibukun Olagunju, 28, who all reside in Shomolu area of Lagos with a threat to life and assault before an Ogudu Magistrates Court.

The accused persons all pleaded not guilty to the charges

The Prosecution police officer, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Sept. 29 at their residence, adding that the defendants beat up their neighbour, Aisha Akinleye and threatened to burn her.

READ ALSO: Police arrests three suspected kidnappers in Kogi

Perezi further told the court that the defendants threatened to disfigure Akinleye’s daughter using acid, adding that when the complainant feared that the defendants could make good their threats, she reported the case to the police.

According to the police prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of sections 56, and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The presiding Magistrate, O.M. Ajayi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum, while also adjourning the case to November 1

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now