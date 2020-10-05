Police arraign three men for allegedly exhuming corpses in Ekiti

Police on Monday arraigned three men at the Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly exhuming corpses at a cemetery in the state.

The defendants —Kola Fatoye, Abimbola Fatoye, and Ahmed Ojo —allegedly committed the offence between March and September in Orun-Ekiti.

The prosecutor, Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendants dug up graves and severed heads of corpses at St. Paul Anglican Church Cemetery in the area.

According to her, the severed corpses were those of Philip Akintayo, Moreani Ajayi and eight others.

She alleged that the suspects used the extracted body parts of the deceased persons for ritual.

Ikebuilo said: “The charms from the ritual were found with the defendants.”

The prosecutor added that the offences contravened sections 242(1) b, 210 (e) and 213(b) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The defendants’ plea was not taken while the prosecutor urged the court to remand them in a correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Adefumike Anoma, ordered the remand of the defendants at the correctional centre pending legal advice from DPP.

Anoma adjourned the case till November 6 for mention.

