Police arraigns two men for alleged armed robbery in Osun

Police on Friday arraigned two men, Alayande Afolabi and Ibrahim Wasiu, at the Ile-Ife Magistrate’s Court in Osun State for alleged armed robbery.

The police prosecutor, ASP Joseph Adebayo, told the court that the defendants conspired among themselves to commit the offence at 6:00 a.m. on November 19 in Ile-Ife.

He added that the defendants armed themselves with guns and other dangerous weapons to rob one Adetutu Adewuyi of one Bajaj Boxer Motorcycle valued at N230,000.

According to him, the defendants also robbed one Babatunde Lateef of one Bajaj Boxer Motorcycle valued at N240,000.

READ ALSO: Police arraigns three men for looting senator’s home in Osun

Adebayo said the defendants unlawfully had in their possession three live cartridges, in contravention of the state’s Criminal Code.

Magistrate Bose Idowu did not take the defendants’ plea but asked the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and forward to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Ile-Ife Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till January 2021 for mention.

Join the conversation

Opinions