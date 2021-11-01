Police arraign two men for allegedly abducting, defiling 16-year-old physically challenged girl

Two men were on Monday, arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Badagry, Lagos, for allegedly abducting and defiling a 16-year-old physically challenged girl.

The police had charged the defendants Aro Akeem, 20; and Babatunde George, 27; with defilement, indecent assault and abduction.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ikem Uko, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Oct.26 at about 8 a.m at Olayinka Str. Ajara-Topa, Badagry area of Lagos.

Uko said the defendants abducted the girl between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m and forced her to drink dry gin so they could defile her.

The defendants, he said, also assaulted the girl, who was deaf and dumb.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 137, 261, 172 and 269 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

The Magistrate ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State government.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until December 6, for mention.

