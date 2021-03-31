Police arraigns 10 men for allegedly smoking Indian hemp in Ogun | Ripples Nigeria

Police in Ogun on Wednesday arraigned 10 men at the Ota Magistrates’ Court for allegedly smoking Indian hemp in public.

The defendants were – Abdulwaris Sholademi, Akintonde Ayo, Ibrahim Ajayi, Aderenle Lekan,Wasiu Akinpelumi and Abioye Samuel.

Others were – Aremu Jaleel,Oladetan Yayah, Epebiyi Lekan and John Fidelix.

They were arraigned on a two-count charge of breach of peace and conspiracy.

The police prosecutor, Insp. E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on March 24 at about 11:00 p.m. at Toll Gate area of Ota.

Adaraloye said the defendants conspired to conduct themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace to the community by smoking Indian hemp in public.

He said the offences contravened Sections 234(1) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Vol. I, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs. A. O. Adeyemi, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N10,000 with a surety each in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun State government.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till April 1 for judgment.

