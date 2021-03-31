Police arraigns 10 men for allegedly smoking Indian hemp in Ogun | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police arraigns 10 men for allegedly smoking Indian hemp in Ogun
Police in Ogun on Wednesday arraigned 10 men at the Ota Magistrates’ Court for allegedly smoking Indian hemp in public.
The defendants were – Abdulwaris Sholademi, Akintonde Ayo, Ibrahim Ajayi, Aderenle Lekan,Wasiu Akinpelumi and Abioye Samuel.
Others were – Aremu Jaleel,Oladetan Yayah, Epebiyi Lekan and John Fidelix.
They were arraigned on a two-count charge of breach of peace and conspiracy.
The police prosecutor, Insp. E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on March 24 at about 11:00 p.m. at Toll Gate area of Ota.
Adaraloye said the defendants conspired to conduct themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace to the community by smoking Indian hemp in public.
He said the offences contravened Sections 234(1) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Vol. I, Laws of Ogun, 2006.
READ ALSO: Four arrested in Ogun with deep freezer filled with Indian hemp
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Magistrate, Mrs. A. O. Adeyemi, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N10,000 with a surety each in like sum.
Adeyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun State government.
She, thereafter, adjourned the case till April 1 for judgment.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...
AFCON: 23 teams qualified as COVID-19 delays Benin, S’Leone’s battle for last slot
All but one of the 24 slots for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been confirmed, with the...
Osimhen, Etebo, Onuachu score as Nigeria end AFCONQ campaign with big Lesotho win
Victor Osimhen, Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu were on target for the Super Eagles in their final game of the...
Which Premier League players are paid the most?
Manchester City are currently dominating the premier league table in the 2020 – 2021 season, having won four of their last...
JUST IN… Iwobi available for Lesotho game after testing negative for COVID-19
Alex Iwobi will be available for the final game of the Super Eagles in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Latest Tech News
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria
Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...