Police arraigns 10 suspected killers of Muslim travellers in Jos

The Plateau State Police Command on Monday, arraigned 10 suspects who allegedly attacked and killed 27 Muslim travellers along Gada-Biyu-Rukuba road of Jos North LGA, before the Plateau State High Court.

The 27 Muslim faithful were killed on August 14 on their way back to Ondo State after attending a religious event in Bauchi State.

According to the State Police prosecution counsel, Mrs Muleng Alex, the accused namely Mathew Daniel, Juarbe Zamani, Dapar Sunday, Bernard Francis, Daniel Bulus, Solomon Dung, Yakubu John, Stephen Ishaku, Yohanna Marshal, and Dakwak Sunday, had “conspired with others at large to attack and kill the commuters, who were on their way to Ondo State, with dangerous weapons, including knives and daggers.”

While presenting her lead evidence, Muleng told the court that the offence was punishable with death as contained in sections 188 and 189 of penal code law of culpable homicide.

She further pleaded with the court that one of the suspects, Solomon Dung, who is only 17-years-old, is still a minor and should be remanded in children’s custody at the correctional centre.

The prosecutor said the suspects had taken part in the attacks that led to the death of Sule Alhaji Bechi, Mallam Ahmadu, Sidda Abubakar, Abdulkarim Mumini, Suleiman Hassan, Salisu Haliu, Mohammed Nura, Bello Ori, Abdulkarim Snusi, Yakubu Mallam Bello and 16 others during the attack.

When charges were read to the accused, they all pleaded not guilty.

Their lead defense counsel, Barr. Yakubu Bawa, in his submission, urged the court to remand only nine of the accused into Jos correctional centre, while Dung should be kept at the young people’s home.

The presiding judge, Justice Arum Ashom, granted the prayer and adjourned the matter to October 13, for hearing.

