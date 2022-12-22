Police arraigns 12 APC, two PDP members for alleged violence in Borno

The Borno State police command has arraigned 14 persons for alleged violence during political rallies in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Abdul Umar, stated this while briefing journalists on the command’s achievements in the year on Thursday in Maiduguri.

He said seven cases are still being prosecuted in court.

The CP revealed that 12 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and two from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were arraigned for allegedly threatening others with violence and unlawful possession of weapons.

The defendants, according to him, were also charged with disturbing the peace, inciting others in a disorderly manner, and causing hurt and mischief.

Umar stressed that the command committed to the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections in the state.

He said: “Whenever there are issues of progress, there must also be those behind the scene who are working to deter the progress.

“The assertion that somebody is going to disrupt the 2023 elections cannot be possible. We have so far arrested 119 suspected miscreants in various black spots who were working or trying to truncate peace.

“The command is very blessed with manpower. Apart from the conventional strength from the command, we have added four Mobile Police Force squadron units comprising 1,800 policemen.

“This is apart from the other sister agencies that will also deploy their men.”

