Police arraigns 15 suspects over invasion of Justice Odili’s residence

Police on Wednesday arraigned 15 suspects at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over the invasion of the Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili’s home in the nation’s capital.

Some security agents including soldiers and police operatives stormed the judge’s home with a search warrant on October 29 over alleged illegal activities in the building.

READ ALSO: Raid on Justice Odili’s home an embarrassment to Nigeria -Falana

The police paraded the 15 suspects at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on November 11.

The suspects include a fake Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Lawrence Ajojo.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now