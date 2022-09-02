Police arraigns 2 men for alleged theft of solar batteries in Ekiti

Police on Friday arraigned two men at the Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ekiti State for the alleged theft of 12 solar batteries valued at N2.4 million.

The defendants – Emmanuel Idoko (25) and Richard Emenike (40) – were arraigned for alleged stealing and conspiracy.

The police accused Idoko of stealing 12 batteries while Emenike was charged for receiving nine out of the 12 batteries from the former.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leramo told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offences in July at Ado-Ekiti.

Leramo said the batteries belonged to one Oluwaleye Ajiboye.

He told the court the nine batteries received by Emenike were valued at N1.8 million.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 421, 295 and 343 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti, 2021.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Leramo, however, urged the court for an adjournment to enable him to prepare properly for the case.

The defence counsels, Ekene Nbam and Chris Omokhafe urged the court to grant their clients bail in the most liberal terms.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. S. O. Afunso, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties in the like sum.

Afunso ordered that the sureties must reside within the court jurisdiction and swear to an affidavit of means.

He adjourned the case till October 6 for further hearing.

