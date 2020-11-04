Police arraigns 24 suspects over #EndSARS protest in Kano

Police on Wednesday arraigned 24 suspects at the Kano Chief Magistrate Court, Nomansland, over their alleged involvement in the #EndSARS protest in the state.

The suspects were arraigned on a six-count charge of criminal conspiracy, trespass, inciting public disturbance, riot, causing mischief by fire, and theft.

READ ALSO: External forces want to destabilise Nigeria with #EndSARS –Ganduje

The presiding Magistrate, Zubairu Kankarofi, ordered the remand of the suspects in a correctional facility till the next adjourned date.

He adjourned the matter till November 10 for mentioning.

Join the conversation

Opinions