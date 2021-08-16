Metro
Police arraigns 28-year-old man for alleged abduction of two men in Ekiti
Police on Monday arraigned a 28-year-old man, Akinola Femi, at the Ado Ekiti Magistrate Court in Ekiti State over the alleged abduction of two women in the state.
Police arraigned Femi on a one-count charge of kidnapping.
The police prosecutor, Olumide Bamigbade, told the court that the defendant abducted the women – Mrs. Temitope Orisan and Miss Feyi Orisan along the Ayetoro Ekiti-Ewu Ekiti Road on August 6.
He said the women were later released after spending four nights in the kidnappers’ den.
The prosecutor said: “Femi Akinola was reasonably suspected to have committed the offence of kidnapping Orisan Temitope and Orisan Feyisola on August 6, 2021 within Ido Ekiti Magisterial District.”
The offence, according to him, was contrary to Section 3(a) of the Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law of Ekiti State, 2015 and Section 319 of the Criminal Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.
Magistrate Mojisola Salau adjourned the case till September 20 for mention.
She also ordered that the defendant be remanded at a correctional centre in Ado Ekiti.
