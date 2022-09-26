Police arraigns 3 Sweet Sensation staff for alleged theft of N6m

Police on Monday arraigned three staff of Sweet Sensation restaurant at the Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing N6 million from the organisatiion.

The defendants – Oluwatosin Owa (cashier), Esther Ogoke, and Juliet Madueke – were staff of Sweet Sensation, Lagos State University University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) outlet in Ikeja.

The trio were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Felicia Okwori, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on August 2 at the outlet.

She said the funds were proceeds of their sales for three years.

Okwor added that the theft was discovered when the company’s accounts were audited by the management.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs. H. B. Mogaji, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case till October 5 for mention.

