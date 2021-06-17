Metro
Police arraigns 33-year-old man for alleged N3.5m fraud
Police on Thursday arraigned a 33-year-old man, Olayemi Adeleke, at the Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over an alleged N3.5 million visa fraud.
Adeleke was arraigned on a four-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences.
The prosecutor, Insp. Doney Raphael, told the court that the defendant committed the offences from December 2020 to March 2021, at Agric in the Ikorodu area of the state.
According to him, the defendant obtained the sum of N3.5 million from the complainants, Titilayo Onadipe; Michael Oladepo; Kikelomo Oseni and Omowunmi Olabisi on the pretence of helping them to procure Canadian visas.
He said the offences contravened Section 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and punishable under same.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Oghre, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.
She adjourned the case till June 29 for mention.
