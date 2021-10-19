Police arraigns Adamawa education secretary, four others for alleged diversion of school bags

Police on Tuesday arraigned the Education Secretary of Mubi South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Jibrilla Babale, and four others at the Yola Criminal Area Court II for allegedly diverting 800 school bags donated by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to public school pupils in the area.

Other defendants were the UNICEF Distribution Coordinator for Mubi South and North LGAs, Mustapha Mohammed, Musa Mahmud, Aliyu Mohammed, and Mohammed Yahaya.

They were arraigned by the Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, breach of official trust, and receiving of stolen property.

Barde, who was represented in court by Insp. Boyom Alex, said a team of operatives attached to State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) Yola, led by Abraham Adamu, arrested the suspects following a tipoff between October 14 and 16.

He said Babale, who was officially entrusted with the distribution of the school bags to pupils in public schools free of charge, allegedly diverted the items and gave them to Mohammed, who in turn sold some to Mahmud for N330,000.

The police commissioner said: “Mahmud later sold the bags to Mohammed and Yahaya at N420,000, while knowing fully well that the bags were provided to be distributed free of charge and not sold to anyone.”

The defendants however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The counsel to the defendants, T. U. Danjuma, urged the court to grant his clients bail, saying the defendants had given assurances that they would neither jump bail nor interfere in the ongoing investigation.

But the prosecution objected to the application, saying police operatives were out to arrest other conspirators and that granting the defendants bail would jeopardise their efforts.

The presiding judge, Musa Nuhu Garta, ordered that the defendants be remanded in a correctional facility and adjourned the case till November 1 for further hearing.

