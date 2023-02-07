News
Police arraigns Atiku supporters for wrongful assembly in Rivers
Police on Tuesday arraigned 20 members of the Atiku Support Organisation at a Magistrate’s Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for alleged cultism, conspiracy and wrongful assembly.
The suspects were arrested for protesting the state government’s decision to withdraw the approval of the Adokie Amaesimaka Stadium for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the party’s campaign rally in the state.
At the proceeding, the Magistrate, Collins Ali, ordered that the suspects be remanded in custody and adjourned the case till March 22 for hearing of the bail applications.
He also ordered that the case file be transmitted to the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.
