Police arraigns banker for alleged N3.8m theft

Police on Friday arraigned a 34-year-old banker, Temidayo Fabumoye at the Igbosere Magistrate Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing N3.8 million from his employer.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Cyriacus Osuji, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 24, at Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, located at Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“The defendant, being a staff member of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, stole the sum of N3.8 million, belonging to the bank,” he said.

Osuji said the offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the Magistrate, Mrs. A. O. Erinle, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Erinle ordered that the sureties must have property in Lagos State and one of them must be a blood relative of the defendant.

She adjourned the case till September 24 for mention.

