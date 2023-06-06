News
Police arraigns ex-Ekiti speaker for alleged fraud, attempted murder
Police on Tuesday arraigned a former speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly, Dele Olugbemi, and one Tajero Adebayo at the Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged fraud and attempted murder.
The two men were arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy, fraud, attempted murder and threat of violence.
The police prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendants threatened violence and attempted to murder one Chief Ogunyemi Aluko and another person between February 24 and May 31 in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.
The offences, according to him, contravened Sections 421, 329(1)(a), 241(a), and 46 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti, 2021.
READ ALSO: Ex-Chief Whip, Aribasoyo, emerges speaker of Ekiti Assembly
He urged the court to remand the defendants in a correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).
However, the defendants’ pleas were not taken by the court.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Saka Afunso, ordered the remand of the defendants in the Ado-Ekiti Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till July 3 for mention.
