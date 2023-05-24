Police arraigns ex-Ogun deputy speaker for alleged breach of peace

Police on Wednesday arraigned the former deputy speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Dare Kadiri, at the state’s Magistrate Court in Abeokuta for alleged threat to lives and breach of peace.

The lawmaker was arraigned on a two-count charge of threat to lives and breach of peace after he blocked the gate to the State House of Assembly in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, with his car on Tuesday morning.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Lawrence Olu-Balogun, told the court that the defendant stormed the Assembly complex and threatened the lives of lawmakers and other staff of the parliament by blocking the gate.

He described the act as an attempt to disrupt the House’s business for the day.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant who had been on suspension since March last year stormed the complex and claimed that he had been cleared to return to the House by the Ogun State High Court.

The offence, according to Olu-Balogun, contravened sections 86(1) and 249(D) of the criminal code laws of Ogun 2006.

Kadiri, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. M.O Osinbajo, granted the defendant bail by self-recognition.

She adjourned the case till June 1 for the commencement of trial.

