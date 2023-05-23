Metro
Police arraigns fake medical doctor over hernia surgery in Ogun
The Police on Tuesday arraigned a fake medical doctor, Afeez Adegoke, at the Ota Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for performing a hernia surgery on a patient in the state.
The police arraigned the 35-year-old on a two-count charge of false representation and negligence for putting the life of the victim, Mr. Patrick Effiong, at risk.
The prosecutor, Insp. Bola Owolabi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 2022 at Goodness Clinic and Medical Centre at No. 6, Eri Antena Bus-Stop, Onibukun Ota in Ogun State.
He said: “Adegoke presented himself as a medical doctor and operated at the Goodness Clinic and Medical Centre.
READ ALSO: Police arrests hotelier for theft of vehicle in Ogun
“He also performed a surgery to endanger the life of the patient.”
The offences, according to him, contravened the Laws of Ogun State.
Adegoke, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr. O. L. Oke, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with four sureties in like sum.
He adjourned the case till May 25 for mention.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...