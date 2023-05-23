Police arraigns fake medical doctor over hernia surgery in Ogun

The Police on Tuesday arraigned a fake medical doctor, Afeez Adegoke, at the Ota Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for performing a hernia surgery on a patient in the state.

The police arraigned the 35-year-old on a two-count charge of false representation and negligence for putting the life of the victim, Mr. Patrick Effiong, at risk.

The prosecutor, Insp. Bola Owolabi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 2022 at Goodness Clinic and Medical Centre at No. 6, Eri Antena Bus-Stop, Onibukun Ota in Ogun State.

He said: “Adegoke presented himself as a medical doctor and operated at the Goodness Clinic and Medical Centre.

READ ALSO: Police arrests hotelier for theft of vehicle in Ogun

“He also performed a surgery to endanger the life of the patient.”

The offences, according to him, contravened the Laws of Ogun State.

Adegoke, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. O. L. Oke, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with four sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case till May 25 for mention.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now