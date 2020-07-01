Police arraigns four men, two women for alleged N7.2m theft

Police on Wednesday arraigned six persons at the Ebute-Metta Magistrate Court sitting in Oyingbo for allegedly stealing 560 crates of Smirnoff-Ice worth N7.2 million.

The defendants —Ashiwaju Rilwan (32), Nasiru Idris (20), Ayewo Sabo (30), Ijeoma Okoro (36), Victoria Igwe (32) and Chekwebe Eminyi (30) —were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen goods.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Olatunde Kehinde, told the court that the defendants and others at large conspired and committed the offences on March 6, at Plot 1, Cocoa Industrial Road, Ogba, Lagos.

Kehinde told the court that the first, second and third defendants stole 560 creates of Smirnoff Ice drinks valued at N7.2 million, belonging to the complainant, one Obianuka Uchenna.

He said the other three defendants – Okoro, Igwe, and Eminyi – received the stolen drinks, with the knowledge that they were stolen.

READ ALSO: Police arrests kidnappers who allegedly killed doctor, son after collecting N7.5m ransom

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 287, 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr. Ali Abang, urged the court to grant his clients’ bail on liberal terms, adding that the offences were bailable.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Abimbola Komolafe, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Komolafe, who said the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government, adjourned the case till July 29 for mention.

Join the conversation

Opinions