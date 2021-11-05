Police arraigns herbalists for alleged murder in Oyo

Police on Friday arraigned three men including two herbalists at the Oyo State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan, for the alleged murder of a woman simply identified as Mudijat.

The three men were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

The two herbalists were Ismail Wasiu (29), and Shittu Mutairu (35) while the other defendant is Kareem Rafiu (26).

The police prosecutor, ASP Sunday Fatola, told the court that the three defendants conspired to commit the offence at about 10:00 p.m. in the Ato area of Ayekale, Saki, on October 24.

He said: “The two herbalists were approached by suspected fraudster that needed a human head, and Mutairu arranged and lured the victim, Mujidat ‘F’ to Saki from Lagos State.

“The defendants caused the death of Mujidat unlawfully by slaughtering her with a knife and dismembering her body, which they later packed in a sack before they were arrested.”

The offence, according to the prosecutor, was contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

In her ruling, Magistrate Munirat Giwa-Babalola who did not take the defendants’ plea due to lack of jurisdiction, ordered that they be remanded at Abolongo Correctional Facility in Oyo Town.

She ordered that the case file be sent to the Oyo State Ministry of Justice for advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case till January 12, 2022, for mention.

