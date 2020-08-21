Police arraigns herdsman for alleged attempted homicide in Benue

Police on Friday arraigned a herdsman, Nasiru Adamu at the Upper Area Court in Makurdi, Benue State, for allegedly shooting a cleric.

Adamu was docked by the police for criminal conspiracy, trespass, assault and attempted culpable homicide.

The presiding magistrate, Magistrate Roe Iyorshe, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered that he be remanded in Federal Maximum Correctional Centre in Makurdi.

Iyorshe, who ordered the police to return the case file to the Benue State Director of Public Prosecution, adjourned the matter till September 29 for further mention.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp. Veronica Shaagee, told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Orokam, Ogbadibo local government area of the state to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Makurdi, through a letter dated August 5.

Shaagee said the case was reported at the Orokam Divisional Police Station by one Rose Joseph of Iyiru, Orokam village in Ogbadibo LGA.

According to her, the defendant attacked the “Jesus Christ Church for All Nations at Iyiru village, assaulted church members and dragged Joseph out of the church to lead them to the pastor’s house.

The prosecution alleged that other armed gang members shot Pastor Jibrin Yakubu and inflicted injury on his head and left him in his pool of blood.

“The injured clergy was taken to the Benue Teaching Hospital in Makurdi where he was still receiving treatment.

“The offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 349, 266 and 230 of the Penal Code law of Benue 2004,” Shaagee stated

