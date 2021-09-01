Police arraigns herdsman for alleged kidnapping in Ekiti

Police on Wednesday arraigned a herdsman, Abdullahi Bande, at the Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court in Ekiti for alleged kidnapping.

He was arraigned for allegedly kidnapping one Adebusuyi Ebenezer at Ilawe-Ekiti on August 26.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Bamikole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the victim identified the defendant.

He said kidnapping is punishable under Section 3(a) of the Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition), Laws of Ekiti State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Abdulhamid Lawal, however, ordered that the defendant be detained in a correctional centre.

He said the case file would be sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case till September 15 for hearing.

