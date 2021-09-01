Metro
Police arraigns herdsman for alleged kidnapping in Ekiti
Police on Wednesday arraigned a herdsman, Abdullahi Bande, at the Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court in Ekiti for alleged kidnapping.
He was arraigned for allegedly kidnapping one Adebusuyi Ebenezer at Ilawe-Ekiti on August 26.
The police prosecutor, Insp. Bamikole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the victim identified the defendant.
He said kidnapping is punishable under Section 3(a) of the Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition), Laws of Ekiti State, 2015.
READ ALSO: Police arraigns 28-year-old man for alleged abduction of two men in Ekiti
The Magistrate, Abdulhamid Lawal, however, ordered that the defendant be detained in a correctional centre.
He said the case file would be sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.
The magistrate adjourned the case till September 15 for hearing.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...