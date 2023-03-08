News
Police arraigns House of Reps member nabbed with $498,100
Police on Wednesday arraigned a member of the House of Representatives from Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2, Dr. Chinyere Igwe, for alleged money laundering at the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt.
Igwe, who is a major supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was arrested by the police with $498,100 on February 24 in the Rivers State capital.
He was arraigned on a one-count charge of money laundering.
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
READ ALSO: Alleged N3bn money laundering: Kogi gov’s nephew, wife know fate today as trial resumes
The prosecution counsel, M. N. Nweke, told the court that the lawmaker was caught with the money at about 2:40 p.m., on that day near the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters with a list for the distribution of the money.
Nweke added that the act contravened the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011 and is punishable under the same.
Justice Stephen Daylop-Pam ordered that Igwe be remanded in police custody and adjourned the case till March 14 for consideration of his bail application.
