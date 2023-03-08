Police arraigns House of Reps member nabbed with $498,100

Police on Wednesday arraigned a member of the House of Representatives from Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2, Dr. Chinyere Igwe, for alleged money laundering at the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt.

Igwe, who is a major supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was arrested by the police with $498,100 on February 24 in the Rivers State capital.

He was arraigned on a one-count charge of money laundering.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, M. N. Nweke, told the court that the lawmaker was caught with the money at about 2:40 p.m., on that day near the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters with a list for the distribution of the money.

Nweke added that the act contravened the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011 and is punishable under the same.

Justice Stephen Daylop-Pam ordered that Igwe be remanded in police custody and adjourned the case till March 14 for consideration of his bail application.

