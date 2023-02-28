Metro
Police arraigns journalist for alleged blackmail of Bauchi governor
Police on Tuesday arraigned a 32-year-old journalist, Haruna Salisu Mohammed, at the Chief Magistrate Court Three in Bauchi State for allegedly blackmailing Governor Bala Mohammed.
Mohammed, who is the publisher of a Bauchi-based magazine, Wikki Times, was arraigned by the police for allegedly disturbing the peace of the state.
The police alleged that the defendant hired some women to make unguarded remarks against the governor at a polling unit during last Saturday’s elections in the state.
The offence, according to the prosecution, contravened section 114 of the Penal Code law and is punishable under the same.
Police in Bauchi kill 3 suspected kidnappers, recover 2 AK47 rifles
When the case was mentioned, the accused denied all the charges proffered against him while his counsel, S.G. Idris, made an oral application for his bail.
However, a counsel from the office of the State Attorney-General, Haruna Mohammed, said his principal would take over the case from the police in line with the 1999 Constitution.
Magistrate Ahmed Musa adjourned the case till Wednesday for ruling on the bail application.
He ordered that the defendant be remanded at a correctional centre in the state.
