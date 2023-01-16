Police arraigns journalist for alleged defamatory Facebook post in Bayelsa

Police on Monday arraigned a journalist, Nengi Owei-Ilagha, at the Federal High Court, Yenagoa, for alleged defamation of a member of the Police Community Relations Committee in Bayelsa State.

The police arraigned Owei-Ilagha on a three-count charge of defamation over a Facebook post on a member of the committee identified as Emmanuel Chiefson.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Godfrey Otiotio, who filed an application for his client’s bail, said the defendant was earlier granted administrative bail by the police.

He added that Owei-Ilagha was ready to present himself for trial.

The prosecution counsel, M.Y. Benabo, did not oppose the bail application.

But he asked the court to warn the defendant not to make comments on social media as such could prejudice the outcome of the case.

The defence counsel assured that his client would not make any comment related to the case on social media.

The judge granted the journalist bail in the sum of N1 million and one surety in like sum.

