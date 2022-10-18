Police arraigns Labour Party senatorial candidate in Ebonyi, Okorie, for alleged murder

Police on Tuesday arraigned the Labour Party Senatorial candidate in Ebonyi State, Linus Okorie, at the state’s Magistrate Court in Abakaliki for alleged conspiracy and murder.

Okorie, who represented Onicha, Ohaozara, and Ivo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2015, was arrested by operatives of the South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu, on Sunday.

He was later handed over to the police.

The ex-lawmaker was arraigned for conspiring with others to commit felony, murder and promoting inter-communal war in the state.

The offence, according to the police contravened section 516A of Criminal Code Law, Cap 33 volume 1 Law of Ebonyi 2009 and was punishable under section 319 of the criminal code law, Cap 33 vol. 1 laws of Ebonyi 2009.

The defence counsel, Mr. Chikodili Nome, in his submission alleged that the charges against his client were designed to keep him behind bars and weaken his resolve ahead of the 2023 elections.

Nome also alleged that the state government was resorting to self-help.

Okorie will vie for the Ebonyi South Senatorial seat along with Governor David Umahi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s elections.

The counsel said: “We have seen details of the charges. What happened here today is an abuse of judicial proceedings.

“Anyone who is not comfortable with the judgment should go to court of Appeal and not resort to self-help.”

The Magistrate, Linda Ogodo, ordered that the defendant be remanded at a correctional centre in Abakaliki over lack of jurisdiction.

She adjourned the matter till November 4.

