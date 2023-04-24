Police arraigns man for alleged friend’s murder in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu have arrested a man for the alleged murder of his friend in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, who this in a statement on Monday in Enugu, said the 24-year-old suspect strangled the deceased and buried him in a shallow grave at Amori community, Nkanu West local government area of the state on April 1.

He said the suspect had been arraigned in court and remanded at the Enugu Custodial Centre.

The spokesman said: “The suspect and the deceased had travelled from Ogidi, Anambra, to Amori on April 1 to visit a native doctor.

“In the night, they left the native doctor’s house for an unknown destination.

READ ALSO: One policeman dead as gunmen attack INEC office in Enugu

“A search was conducted, but they were not found until the following morning, when police arrested the suspect at Obe community in the same council area while attempting to escape and return to Ogidi.”

Ndukwe added that the suspect confessed that he strangled the victim and buried the corpse in a shallow grave in the bush from where it was exhumed.

The corpse, according to him, had been deposited in the mortuary preparatory to autopsy.

“The case was transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Enugu, and the suspect arraigned,” The spokesman added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now