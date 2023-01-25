Police arraigns man for alleged murder of peacemaker in Ondo

Police in Ondo State on Wednesday arraigned a middle-aged man, Funmilayo Asojo, at the state’s Magistrate Court, Akure, for the alleged murder of a peacemaker, Bamiduro Adewole, in the state.

He was arraigned on a one-count charge of murder.

The police prosecutor, Augustine Omhenemhen, told the court that the defendant murdered the deceased with a stone while settling a rift over a N700 debt at Ute community in Ose local government area of the state on December 28, 2022.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened sections 319 and 355 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 37 Vol. II Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

He urged the court to remand the defendant at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending advice from the State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In his ruling, the Magistrate, R.O. Yakubu, ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison and adjourned the case till March 19.

